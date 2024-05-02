Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 929,656 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 929,656 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

