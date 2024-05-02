Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $174.10 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

