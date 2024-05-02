Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Zebra Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $337.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Zebra Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Zebra Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $309.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

