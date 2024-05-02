Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.04

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 16879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 681,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 251.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.