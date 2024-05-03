10,000 Shares in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Price Performance

PROF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 396.85%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Profound Medical

Profound Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.