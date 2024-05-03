10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.3 %

TXG stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.