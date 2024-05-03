1,408 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after buying an additional 877,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 447,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.