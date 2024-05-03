2,786 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

