2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

2U Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of TWOU opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

