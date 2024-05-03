3,050 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SouthState by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 112.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.