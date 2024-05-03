4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.
Several research firms have issued reports on FDMT. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.