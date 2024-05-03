4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDMT. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,495,987.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $4,074,435 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.