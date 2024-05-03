AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.89, but opened at $87.00. AAON shares last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 421,838 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

