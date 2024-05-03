AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.23 and last traded at $162.35. 1,124,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,605,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $290.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.5% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.7% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

