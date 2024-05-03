AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 0%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.23 and last traded at $162.66. 781,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,603,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $284.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

