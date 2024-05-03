ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 3,477 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $45,890.16.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $15,394.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 1,159,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

