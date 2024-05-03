Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.4% per year over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 716,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,680. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

