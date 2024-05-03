ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.94 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $471.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

