Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 554,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accuray by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

