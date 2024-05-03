Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 431,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.