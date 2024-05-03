adidas AG Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $120.80 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

