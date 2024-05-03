Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.76. 298,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,021,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adient by 41,090.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.