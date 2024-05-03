Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $472.74. 812,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

