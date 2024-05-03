Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $52.39 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

