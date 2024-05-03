Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.40, but opened at $56.50. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 297,054 shares traded.
The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 16.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
