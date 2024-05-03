Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.980 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 259,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.