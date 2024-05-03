Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,303,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,957,258. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.