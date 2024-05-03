Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $297,945.12 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64.

AFRM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 5,421,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,240. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

