Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

AGIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 807,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.