AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 4,093,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,817,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

