Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AC. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.12.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

