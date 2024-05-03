Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 943,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,743. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,093 shares of company stock worth $181,654 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

