Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of AKBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 943,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,743. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
