Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $272.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,093 shares of company stock worth $181,654 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

