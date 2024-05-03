Alaleh Nouri Sells 30,432 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Alaleh Nouri sold 441 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $21,534.03.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83.

On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 1,142,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

