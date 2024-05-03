Alan M. Forney Sells 1,500 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 2,094,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,536. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

