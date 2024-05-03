Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Alexander’s stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

