Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $80.50. Approximately 9,349,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,886,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

