Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Stephens

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. 3,023,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,686. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

