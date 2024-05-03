Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,260. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

