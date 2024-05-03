AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

