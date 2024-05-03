Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.33. 452,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.