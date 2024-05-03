Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$52.50 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.11.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.35. 457,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,053. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.43.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

