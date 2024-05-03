Amalgamated Bank Has $97.04 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $116.03. 28,021,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

