Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

