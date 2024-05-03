AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.95.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $824.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

