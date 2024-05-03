American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

