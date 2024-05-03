Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $57.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.68 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.