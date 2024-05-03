Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,762,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.40.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.35. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

