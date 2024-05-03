Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 639,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

