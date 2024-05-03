Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $106,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.