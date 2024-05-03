Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $468.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $279.31 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $473.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.